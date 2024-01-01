Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent truck with low mileage for the year. Vehicle has a few battle scars but nothing major. Runs and drives excellent. Ice cold air.  Book a test drive today and check out our financing  deals.  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter,and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra. </p>

2016 RAM 1500

119,906 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-2542

  1. 1719935025
  2. 1719935024
  3. 1719935026
  4. 1719935024
  5. 1719935025
  6. 1719935027
  7. 1719935027
  8. 1719935027
  9. 1719935027
  10. 1719935027
  11. 1719935026
  12. 1719935027
  13. 1719935027
  14. 1719935026
  15. 1719935027
  16. 1719935025
  17. 1719935021
  18. 1719935023
  19. 1719935027
  20. 1719935026
  21. 1719935024
  22. 1719935024
  23. 1719935022
  24. 1719935021
  25. 1719935026
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,906KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT9GS274147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 119,906 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent truck with low mileage for the year. Vehicle has a few battle scars but nothing major. Runs and drives excellent. Ice cold air.  Book a test drive today and check out our financing  deals.  Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter,and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Used 2016 RAM 1500 for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 RAM 1500 173,740 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Ford Escape FWD 4DR S for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Ford Escape FWD 4DR S 205,601 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 193,672 KM $12,500 + tax & lic

Email Clean And Shine Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clean And Shine Auto Sales

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-2542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Clean And Shine Auto Sales

905-688-2542

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500