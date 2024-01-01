$21,900+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Clean And Shine Auto Sales
394 Merritt Street, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
905-688-2542
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 119,906 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent truck with low mileage for the year. Vehicle has a few battle scars but nothing major. Runs and drives excellent. Ice cold air. Book a test drive today and check out our financing deals. Comes with a valid safety inspection, fresh oil and filter,and powertrain warranty available. Taxes and licence extra.
Vehicle Features
