Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 4553421
  2. 4553421
  3. 4553421
  4. 4553421
  5. 4553421
  6. 4553421
  7. 4553421
  8. 4553421
  9. 4553421
  10. 4553421
  11. 4553421
  12. 4553421
  13. 4553421
  14. 4553421
  15. 4553421
  16. 4553421
  17. 4553421
  18. 4553421
  19. 4553421
  20. 4553421
  21. 4553421
  22. 4553421
  23. 4553421
  24. 4553421
  25. 4553421
  26. 4553421
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,345KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4553421
  • Stock #: 394174
  • VIN: 1C6RR6GG4GS394174
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2015 RAM 1500 SLT, Q...
 193,618 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Fit Sport
 260,977 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 213,750 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Send A Message