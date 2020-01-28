Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

905-680-4400

  1. 4605690
  2. 4605690
  3. 4605690
  4. 4605690
  5. 4605690
  6. 4605690
  7. 4605690
  8. 4605690
  9. 4605690
  10. 4605690
  11. 4605690
  12. 4605690
  13. 4605690
  14. 4605690
  15. 4605690
  16. 4605690
  17. 4605690
  18. 4605690
  19. 4605690
  20. 4605690
  21. 4605690
  22. 4605690
  23. 4605690
  24. 4605690
  25. 4605690
  26. 4605690
  27. 4605690
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 123,483KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4605690
  • Stock #: 403099
  • VIN: 1C6RR6GG8GS403099
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed's Auto Sales

2014 Ford F-150 XLT,...
 207,147 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SLT, Q...
 112,568 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT, Q...
 193,618 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
Ed's Auto Sales

Ed's Auto Sales

250 Merritt St., St Catharines, ON L2T 1J8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-680-XXXX

(click to show)

905-680-4400

Send A Message