Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Black grille Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Rigid axle rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 HD auxilliary transmission cooler Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Audio system memory card slot Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers Vinyl seat upholstery Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering 1st row curtain head airbags Argent styled steel rims Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Overall height: 1,910 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Wheelbase: 3,048 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,880 kg Urethane shift knob trim Front Head Room: 1,013 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 17.7 L/100 km Overall Length: 5,309 mm Front Hip Room: 1,598 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 12.7 L/100 km Curb weight: 2,242 kg Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port HEMI 4X4 BLACK-EXPRESS LIFT 5 -TOUCH BT DUAL-EXH 20 -AL

