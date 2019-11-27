CUMMINS NAV ROOF BLACK-PKG CS 4X-HS MEM RAIN-SENS LINER!
This 2016 Ram 2500 is for sale today.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 105025 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.
Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cummins Nav Roof Black-pkg Cs 4x-hs Mem Rain-sens Liner.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- power retractable mirrors
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- External temperature display
- Universal remote transmitter
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Overhead console: Mini
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Front fog/driving lights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
- Tires: Profile: 70
- Tires: Speed Rating: S
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Prefix: LT
- Tires: Load Rating: E
- Safety
-
- Stability Control
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Powertrain
-
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Engine Immobilizer
- Seating
-
- COOLED FRONT SEATS
- LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
- Split rear bench
- Front split-bench
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Ambient Lighting
- Automatic front air conditioning
- Dual front air conditioning zones
- Trim
-
- Security
-
- Suspension
-
- Coil front spring
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Rigid axle rear suspension
- Front suspension stabilizer bar
- Non-independent front suspension classification
- Multi-link front suspension
- Suspension class: HD
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- CHROME BUMPERS
- Front Reading Lights
- Driver seat memory
- Automatic locking hubs
- Radio data system
- Garage door transmitter
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Rear seats center armrest
- Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Width: 8
- Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- Rear door type: Tailgate
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Leather steering wheel trim
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Fold-up cushion rear seats
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Auxilliary transmission cooler
- Seatback storage: 2
- Electrochromatic rearview mirror
- Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
- Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
- Audio system memory card slot
- Wheel Diameter: 18
- Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
- Turn signal in mirrors
- Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
- Simulated wood/metal-look door trim
- AC power outlet: 1
- Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Total Number of Speakers: 10
- Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
- Dual reverse tilt mirrors
- Liftgate window: Power
- Memorized Settings including audio
- Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine
- UConnect wireless connectivity
- Clock: In-radio display
- Polished aluminum rims
- Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
- Diameter of tires: 18.0"
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Tires: Width: 275 mm
- Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
- Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
- Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane shift knob trim
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
- Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
- Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L
- Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
- Overall Width: 2,019 mm
- Fuel Capacity: 117 L
- Overall Length: 6,030 mm
- Overall height: 2,029 mm
- Wheelbase: 3,785 mm
- Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg
- Manual child safety locks
- Curb weight: 3,094 kg
- Halogen projector beam headlights
- 3 USB ports
- ParkSense front and rear reverse sensing system
- CUMMINS NAV ROOF BLACK-PKG CS 4X-HS MEM RAIN-SENS LINER
