This 2016 Ram 2500 is for sale today.



This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 105025 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 6.7L I6 24V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine.



Our 2500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 2500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear park assist, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cummins Nav Roof Black-pkg Cs 4x-hs Mem Rain-sens Liner.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

power retractable mirrors

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Audio controls on steering wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Prefix: LT

Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Seating COOLED FRONT SEATS

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench

Front split-bench Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Non-independent front suspension classification

Multi-link front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

CHROME BUMPERS

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Fold-up cushion rear seats

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Wheel Diameter: 18

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim

Simulated wood/metal-look door trim

AC power outlet: 1

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Total Number of Speakers: 10

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Liftgate window: Power

Memorized Settings including audio

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Alpine

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Polished aluminum rims

Front Head Room: 1,041 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm

Overall Width: 2,019 mm

Fuel Capacity: 117 L

Overall Length: 6,030 mm

Overall height: 2,029 mm

Wheelbase: 3,785 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 4,082 kg

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 3,094 kg

Halogen projector beam headlights

3 USB ports

ParkSense front and rear reverse sensing system

CUMMINS NAV ROOF BLACK-PKG CS 4X-HS MEM RAIN-SENS LINER

