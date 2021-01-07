2016 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Prefix: LT Tires: Load Rating: E Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Trim Chrome Grille Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Non-independent front suspension classification Multi-link front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door CHROME BUMPERS Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Passenger vanity mirrors Fold-up cushion rear seats 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Turn signal in mirrors Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Liftgate window: Power Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,041 mm Overall Width: 2,017 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Tires: Width: 275 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm Fuel Capacity: 117 L Overall Length: 6,030 mm Wheelbase: 3,797 mm Overall height: 2,027 mm Manual child safety locks Gross vehicle weight: 4,853 kg Curb weight: 3,077 kg 4X4 P/SEAT CAM PARK-SENS BRAKE-CTRLR TOW 18 AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.