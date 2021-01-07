2016 RAM 3500

This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 93,576 kms. It's bright white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 3500's trim level is SLT. Our Ram 3500 SLT offers a great blend of features and value. It comes with great features like a Class V hitch receiver, 18-inch chrome clad wheels, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, heavy-duty Hotchkiss rear suspension, a chrome grille, an anti-spin rear differential, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4x4 P/seat Cam Park-sens Brake-ctrlr Tow 18 Al. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C63R3DT6GG258447.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Prefix: LT
Tires: Load Rating: E
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Non-independent front suspension classification
Multi-link front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
4 door
CHROME BUMPERS
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Liftgate window: Power
Manual extendable trailer style exterior mirrors
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Overall Width: 2,017 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,013 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Max cargo capacity: 1,161 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,605 mm
Fuel Capacity: 117 L
Overall Length: 6,030 mm
Wheelbase: 3,797 mm
Overall height: 2,027 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 4,853 kg
Curb weight: 3,077 kg
