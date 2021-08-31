2016 RAM ProMaster

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 2 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7788276

Stock #: D6242

VIN: 3C6TRVAD3GE136763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 125,213 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Remote power door locks Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Grey grille Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel External temperature display Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Leaf rear suspension Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features Front Reading Lights Vinyl Floor Covering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Bucket front seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Wheel Width: 6 One 12V DC power outlet 3 Door Grey bumpers Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear door type: Split swing-out 1st row curtain head airbags Silver steel rims Clock: In-radio display Diameter of tires: 16.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Extending Trailer Style Exterior Mirrors Gross vehicle weight: 3,878 kg Tires: Speed Rating: Q Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Fuel Capacity: 90 L Front Leg Room: 986 mm Wheelbase: 3,454 mm Overall Length: 5,413 mm Tires: Load Rating: C Front Shoulder Room: 1,900 mm Overall Width: 2,050 mm Overall height: 2,253 mm Curb weight: 2,097 kg Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights 2 USB ports Front Hip Room: 1,674 mm DIESEL PWR-GROUP AUTO Front Head Room : 1,661 mm

