2016 RAM ProMaster

This Ram ProMaster is a purpose-built, full-size van designed to deliver maximum utility and functionality. With an upfitter-friendly design that includes nearly vertical side walls and uninterrupted floor space, this ProMaster delivers storage, functionality, and configurability. Class-exclusive front-wheel drive gives this van enhanced traction for all seasons and increased cargo capacity. Trust this Ram ProMaster to get the job done. This van has 125,213 kms. It's bright white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I4 16V DDI DOHC Turbo Diesel engine.
Our ProMaster's trim level is 1500 Low Roof 136 WB. This full-size van comes packed with work-ready features inside and out. Features include air conditioning, power door locks with remote keyless entry, power windows, and AM/FM/MP3 radio with four speakers, a remote USB port for charging your devices, tire pressure monitoring, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, electronic roll mitigation, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Diesel Pwr-group Auto. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TRVAD3GE136763.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Grey grille
AM/FM Stereo
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Manual front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Vinyl Floor Covering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Bucket front seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
3 Door
Grey bumpers
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear door type: Split swing-out
1st row curtain head airbags
Silver steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Extending Trailer Style Exterior Mirrors
Gross vehicle weight: 3,878 kg
Tires: Speed Rating: Q
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Capacity: 90 L
Front Leg Room: 986 mm
Wheelbase: 3,454 mm
Overall Length: 5,413 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Front Shoulder Room: 1,900 mm
Overall Width: 2,050 mm
Overall height: 2,253 mm
Curb weight: 2,097 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
2 USB ports
Front Hip Room: 1,674 mm
DIESEL PWR-GROUP AUTO
Front Head Room : 1,661 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.