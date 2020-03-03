2016 Subaru Legacy

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: V

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension

Double wishbone rear suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Convenience External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7.5

Rear door type: Trunk

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park

Express open/close glass sunroof

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Fuel Capacity: 70 L

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Overall Width: 1,840 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,398 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km

Gross vehicle weight: 2,050 kg

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Rear Head Room: 940 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.0 L/100 km

Max Cargo Capacity: 425 L

Overall Length: 4,796 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,477 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

Rear Leg Room: 967 mm

Manual child safety locks

Overall height: 1,500 mm

Curb weight: 1,598 kg

Front Head Room: 954 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,411 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,456 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160

Rear Collision Warning

STARLINK

Halogen projector beam headlights

1 USB port

ROOF CAM P/SEATR BS HS ALLOYS

