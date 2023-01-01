$26,498+ tax & licensing
$26,498
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Subaru WRX
Sport-tech Package
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
125,369KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10394091
- Stock #: D8809
- VIN: JF1VA1L66G9827229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,369 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Subaru WRX is for sale today.
Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 125,369 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-tech Package. The Sport-Tech package builds on the Sport, adding 18-inch Enkei aluminum alloy wheels with gunmetal finish to the outside and for the inside adding a proximity key with a push button start, leather seats, a larger infotainment screen with navigation, SiriusXM (subscription required) and STARLINK and a Harmon Kardon 9 speaker stereo with a 440 watt amplifier.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2