2016 Subaru WRX

125,369 KM

Details Description

$26,498

+ tax & licensing
$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Subaru WRX

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Package

2016 Subaru WRX

Sport-tech Package

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$26,498

+ taxes & licensing

125,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10394091
  • Stock #: D8809
  • VIN: JF1VA1L66G9827229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Sport Tuned Suspension, 400 Watt Harmon Kardon Sound System, Blind Spot Detection, SiriusXM, Leather Seats

This 2016 Subaru WRX is for sale today.

Unflinching all-road performance and an unabashed design express the uncompromising soul of this Subaru WRX, a real-world sports car as forceful as its presence. Its a commuter, an errand-runner and a track-day weapon, all rolled into one. Take it to school or work during the week and take it to the track on the weekend without missing a beat. This Subaru WRX blends everyday practicality with a thrilling driving experience like nothing else. This sedan has 125,369 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our WRX's trim level is Sport-tech Package. The Sport-Tech package builds on the Sport, adding 18-inch Enkei aluminum alloy wheels with gunmetal finish to the outside and for the inside adding a proximity key with a push button start, leather seats, a larger infotainment screen with navigation, SiriusXM (subscription required) and STARLINK and a Harmon Kardon 9 speaker stereo with a 440 watt amplifier.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

