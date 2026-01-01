$17,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX
2016 Subaru WRX
Location
Marlin Motors Limited
135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 3042
- Mileage 122,750 KM
Vehicle Description
*2016 Subaru WRX/STi*
WOW! What an awesome ride! Award winning AWD system & tons of options!
-Carplay/Android Auto touchscreen stereo
-Heated Seats
-Sunroof
-Rearview Camera
-Blind spot/Cross Traffic Alert
Just serviced! Including new brakes, rebuilt steering rack, spark plugs, filters & MOTUL oil change.
*Includes summer wheels/tires as well - Currently has winter tires installed on OEM wheels*
Price Includes Safety & Carfax
Financing & Warranties Available!
Fill out an application on our website below
