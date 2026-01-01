Menu
<p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Marlin Motors Limited</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>OMVIC & UCDA Registered</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>135 Cushman Rd, St Catharines ON</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*2016 Subaru WRX/STi*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>WOW! What an awesome ride! Award winning AWD system & tons of options!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Carplay/Android Auto touchscreen stereo</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Heated Seats</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Sunroof</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Rearview Camera</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>-Blind spot/Cross Traffic Alert</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Just serviced! Including new brakes, rebuilt steering rack, spark plugs, filters & MOTUL oil change.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*Includes summer wheels/tires as well - Currently has winter tires installed on OEM wheels*</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><br><br></strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>$17,999 + HST/Licensing</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Price Includes Safety & Carfax </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Financing & Warranties Available!</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Fill out an application on our website below</p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>Visit our website - <a href=http://marlinmotorsltd.com>marlinmotorsltd.com</a> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr style=text-align: center;>*PLEASE NOTE WE OPERATE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CALL OR TEXT 289-407-3002 ANYTIME TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT*</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p>

2016 Subaru WRX

122,750 KM

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru WRX

STI

13504712

2016 Subaru WRX

STI

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2

289-407-3002

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1VA2T61G9832988

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3042
  • Mileage 122,750 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Marlin Motors Limited

Marlin Motors Limited

135 Cushman Road Suite #2, St Catharines, ON L2M 6T2
289-407-3002

(click to show)

289-407-3002

$17,999

Marlin Motors Limited

289-407-3002

2016 Subaru WRX