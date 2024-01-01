$19,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium - Low Mileage
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Premium - Low Mileage
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,626KM
VIN JF2GPABCXGH324741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This SUV has 81,626 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek