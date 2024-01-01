Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> <br>CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires<br><br> <br> This 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today. <br> <br>A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This SUV has 81,626 kms. Its green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

81,626 KM

Details Description

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Premium - Low Mileage

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,626KM
VIN JF2GPABCXGH324741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2016 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.

A rare combination of efficiency and capability, this Subaru Crosstrek is meant for more with a tall ground clearance, standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, and impressive fuel economy. Factor in the durability Subaru is known for and its clear. In this Crosstrek, you are going to love where it takes you. This SUV has 81,626 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Mitsubishi RVR SE 71,389 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 38,264 KM $40,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L - Low Mileage for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson 2.0L - Low Mileage 73,088 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek