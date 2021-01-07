2016 Toyota Tacoma

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 75 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot AC power outlet: 1 Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km Tires: Width: 245 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 972 mm Fuel Capacity: 80 L Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Overall height: 1,793 mm Rear Leg Room: 828 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,975 kg Overall Length: 5,727 mm Wheelbase: 3,571 mm Overall Width: 1,889 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports 4WD Double Cab V6 Auto SR5

