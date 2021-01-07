The 2016 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability and offers the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck is essentially all new, with new exterior styling, improved engine performance, and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it, and keep you comfortable no matter what the terrain, offering comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. It's barcelona red metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tacoma's trim level is SR5. The Tacoma SR5 keeps you connected to the world with features like Bluetooth, advanced voice recognition and integrated SiriusXM satellite radio. This impressive truck also comes loaded with 16 inch aluminum wheels, front fog lamps, a 6.1 inch display screen with 6 speakers, a rear view camera, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, electronic stability control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4wd Double Cab V6 Auto Sr5.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 75
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
AC power outlet: 1
Piano black dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.5 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 972 mm
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Overall height: 1,793 mm
Rear Leg Room: 828 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,975 kg
Overall Length: 5,727 mm
Wheelbase: 3,571 mm
Overall Width: 1,889 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
4WD Double Cab V6 Auto SR5
