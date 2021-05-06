TRD OFFROAD PACKAGE, 3-INCH LIFT KIT, POWER SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, BUCKET SEATS WITH CONSOLE, POWER SEAT, HEATED SEATS, POWER SLIDING REAR GLASS, TOWIN PACKAGE WITH MIRRORS AND CONTROLLER
This 2016 Toyota Tundra is for sale today.
The 2016 Toyota Tundra is ready for work or play with its impressive towing capacity and built to last overall quality. From the aggressive grille designs to the bold Tundra badge stamped in the tailgate, this Tundra commands respect. Loading and unloading your cargo is now a breeze thanks to the hydraulically assisted Easy Lower and Lift Tailgate found on all 2016 Tundra's. From the job site, to the commute home, or to the home improvement store on the weekend, the Tundra delivers sure-footed performance with exceptional stability under load. This 2016 Toyota Tundra is truly built to do everything you need! This Crew Max 4X4 pickup has 75,000 kms. It's orange in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tundra's trim level is TRD Off Road. Built to handle the toughest off road trails, the TRD developement team wanted to make sure you do it in style. This incredible off road machine includes a Bongiovi acoustics digital power station, keyless entry, clearance and backup sensors, fuel tank protector plates, fog lamps, power lumbar support, heated front seats, an 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, Bilstein shock absorbers,all terrain tires, power sliding rear window, 18 inch offroad alminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen with built in bluetooth, rear view camera and wireless streaming audio technology! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Crewmax 7 -screen.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Full with storage
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
Silver styled steel rims
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Liftgate window: Power
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Overall height: 1,935 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Head Room: 1,008 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,814 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,534 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,590 mm
Wheelbase: 3,701 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 18.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 144 L
Curb weight: 2,555 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 14.1 L/100 km
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
CREWMAX 7 -SCREEN
