2016 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 7131910

7131910 Stock #: D5729

D5729 VIN: 5TFDY5F11GX563146

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Full with storage Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Comfort Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Double wishbone front suspension Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler Silver styled steel rims Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Liftgate window: Power Driver and passenger knee airbags Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Black grille w/chrome surround Overall height: 1,935 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,664 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 255 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Head Room: 988 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Overall Width: 2,029 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Head Room: 1,008 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,266 kg Front Leg Room: 1,080 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Front Shoulder Room: 1,669 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Overall Length: 5,814 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,074 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,534 mm Front Hip Room: 1,590 mm Wheelbase: 3,701 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 18.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 144 L Curb weight: 2,555 kg Fuel Consumption: Highway: 14.1 L/100 km Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port CREWMAX 7 -SCREEN

