$20,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 Toyota Venza
AWD Limited
2016 Toyota Venza
AWD Limited
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,748KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4T3BA3BB4GU077062
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,748 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Toyota Venza is for sale today.
The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 122,748 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is AWD Limited. This Venza Limited is fully loaded with all of the features you want and need in a luxury crossover vehicle. Features like an easy to use navigation system, large panoramic sunroof, a rear back up camera, leather heated seats plus it also upgrades the stere to a 13 speaker premium JBL audio system and includes bluetooth connectivity. It also adds backup sensors, a power rear door, driver memory settings, a power passenger seat, 20 inch aluminum wheels and a smart key system with push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2016 Toyota Venza is for sale today.
The 2016 Toyota Venza is a clever merging of artful design and intelligent engineering, brimming with advanced features and functionality. This 2016 Venza is a multi-faceted midsize vehicle with the space to transport just about anything and everything. Increased aerodynamics means increased performance, for both fuel economy and acceleration. For all of the comfort and versatility the 2016 Venza offers, it's important to know that with Toyota, safety is the number one concern. That's why this Venza comes with a number of active and passive safety features so that you have confidence and peace of mind on every road you travel. This 2016 Toyota Venza truly is everybody's dream crossover vehicle! This SUV has 122,748 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Venza's trim level is AWD Limited. This Venza Limited is fully loaded with all of the features you want and need in a luxury crossover vehicle. Features like an easy to use navigation system, large panoramic sunroof, a rear back up camera, leather heated seats plus it also upgrades the stere to a 13 speaker premium JBL audio system and includes bluetooth connectivity. It also adds backup sensors, a power rear door, driver memory settings, a power passenger seat, 20 inch aluminum wheels and a smart key system with push button start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2020 Ford Escape SE - Low Mileage 48,509 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
2018 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 - Low Mileage 59,998 KM $25,998 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano SV 91,305 KM $23,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Toyota Venza