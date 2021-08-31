Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

120,902 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

R Manual Transmission, Technology Package

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

120,902KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

A four-season sports car. This Volkswagen Golf R is in signature R-colour Lapiz Blue and is equipped with a manual transmission. Its 4Motion AWD system paired with the manual transmission makes this car a whole lot of fun to drive with excellent grip and handling! Under the hood is a 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine, producing 292 horsepower. It is very nicely optioned with 19 Alloy five-spoke wheels and a Technology Package giving it all the features including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane assist, and more. 

- AWD
- 19 Alloy Wheels

- Back-up Camera
- Fender Audio
- Bluetooth
- Navigation

Price listed plus HST and licensing. Sold Certified.

CarFax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OIwAdd8qVeZxH8SnsLzb3pVmG68zYyEN&_jstate=BSH4FPaTKn6U4m1GLs2G1YBpmw6EFJzDDOkOcMlqKinGZ7I0ST-fWOD8HraXdKY6E2uDWXr1Uigm95TeLdKrbn5nzJthBI6WWUbOERGZPGDhNaH15RfN3lV7Ue9TjMG7WJwjTuFlP6z0vWqEEOxlrnGlisQzwCz3FwweBDJT-zr-zlRE4xCCGZEjByw4V_zEAsRJ8L_wpwQsVa1Nkp-TAHQCRFY1fN1lIMukcbDwbUg4u87EIF7HLNwBH_LdaBIcLtOADG7ghb8axDd8SxJDOlojFu9NmU2TWO5rpncUqF1xwdr9nFkD-LXarPVP3kwYgXWqoxMc9_bqsX3lk2nfN5TOViWn9hMhJIEYvbuxkhqefL4fQuT6QAXMGZSZROjis1VzclHX4zYwETRFlN1u3LSJ_hQbPscyjgFbrLwZ4_xNOynXn7dgs0Mk8Ua2m486

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Tech Package
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Concierge Service
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

