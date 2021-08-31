2016 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
A four-season sports car. This Volkswagen Golf R is in signature R-colour Lapiz Blue and is equipped with a manual transmission. Its 4Motion AWD system paired with the manual transmission makes this car a whole lot of fun to drive with excellent grip and handling! Under the hood is a 2.0L turbocharged 4 cylinder engine, producing 292 horsepower. It is very nicely optioned with 19 Alloy five-spoke wheels and a Technology Package giving it all the features including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane assist, and more.
- AWD
- 19 Alloy Wheels
- Back-up Camera
- Fender Audio
- Bluetooth
- Navigation
Price listed plus HST and licensing. Sold Certified.
CarFax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OIwAdd8qVeZxH8SnsLzb3pVmG68zYyEN&_jstate=BSH4FPaTKn6U4m1GLs2G1YBpmw6EFJzDDOkOcMlqKinGZ7I0ST-fWOD8HraXdKY6E2uDWXr1Uigm95TeLdKrbn5nzJthBI6WWUbOERGZPGDhNaH15RfN3lV7Ue9TjMG7WJwjTuFlP6z0vWqEEOxlrnGlisQzwCz3FwweBDJT-zr-zlRE4xCCGZEjByw4V_zEAsRJ8L_wpwQsVa1Nkp-TAHQCRFY1fN1lIMukcbDwbUg4u87EIF7HLNwBH_LdaBIcLtOADG7ghb8axDd8SxJDOlojFu9NmU2TWO5rpncUqF1xwdr9nFkD-LXarPVP3kwYgXWqoxMc9_bqsX3lk2nfN5TOViWn9hMhJIEYvbuxkhqefL4fQuT6QAXMGZSZROjis1VzclHX4zYwETRFlN1u3LSJ_hQbPscyjgFbrLwZ4_xNOynXn7dgs0Mk8Ua2m486
