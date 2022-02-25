$CALL+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
120,359KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8436981
- Stock #: D6825
- VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW053217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Beige Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,359 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is for sale today.
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, the fun-to-drive SUV. Its turbocharged engine makes it a very powerful yet great on fuel, while its premium craftsmanship brings out all of its refined details. Forget for a moment that the Tiguan has a plenty of get-up-and-go and that it gets exceptions fuel economy and focus on all of its other incredible attributes - like its cargo space, versatility, and premium amenities. With a touchscreen to control your music, wireless phone contectivity, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera, the Tiguan offers all kinds of useful standard features. This SUV has 120,359 kms. It's titanium beige metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4motion 4dr Auto Comfortline.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.3 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,629 kg
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
4MOTION 4dr Auto Comfortline
