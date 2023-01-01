Menu
2016 Volkswagen Touareg

81,007 KM

Details Description

$28,498

+ tax & licensing
$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Sportline

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Sportline

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$28,498

+ taxes & licensing

81,007KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9483354
  Stock #: D7806
  VIN: WVGEF9BP5GD007740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps

This 2016 Volkswagen Touareg is for sale today.

Volkswagen took the utilitarian Touareg to new heights and made it even more luxurious. Filled with plenty of refined amenities, it also has power, versatility, and cargo space for real life. With impressive all-wheel-drive performance that can take you nearly anywhere, tech-savvy amenities and sophistication in every luxurious detail, the Touareg is the pinnacle of German craftsmanship.This SUV has 81,007 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Touareg's trim level is Sportline. The Sportline trim on this Touareg offers an outstanding value. The powerful V6 engine and 4MOTION all-wheel drive deliver excellent performance on road and off. You get an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, 3D mapping, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Other features include heated leatherette front seats, automatic bi-xenon headlights, a power liftgate, and a backup camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

