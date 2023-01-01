$28,498+ tax & licensing
$28,498
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Touareg
Sportline
Location
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
81,007KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9483354
- Stock #: D7806
- VIN: WVGEF9BP5GD007740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,007 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Volkswagen Touareg is for sale today.
Volkswagen took the utilitarian Touareg to new heights and made it even more luxurious. Filled with plenty of refined amenities, it also has power, versatility, and cargo space for real life. With impressive all-wheel-drive performance that can take you nearly anywhere, tech-savvy amenities and sophistication in every luxurious detail, the Touareg is the pinnacle of German craftsmanship.This SUV has 81,007 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Touareg's trim level is Sportline. The Sportline trim on this Touareg offers an outstanding value. The powerful V6 engine and 4MOTION all-wheel drive deliver excellent performance on road and off. You get an 8-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, 3D mapping, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Other features include heated leatherette front seats, automatic bi-xenon headlights, a power liftgate, and a backup camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
