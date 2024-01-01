$19,500+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T quattro Komfort
2017 Audi A4
2.0T quattro Komfort
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,623KM
VIN WAUANAF47HN039847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Audi A4 is for sale today.
This A4 was built for the fun of the drive. Dripping with brilliance, driving this car makes you feel as great as it looks. And this A4 looks great by the way. This incredible A4 proves that you can be bold without being gaudy. For a luxurious family hauler, look no further than this incredible A4.This sedan has 127,623 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our A4's trim level is 2.0T quattro Komfort. This Audi A4 really brings the luxury with features like a sunroof, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, climate control, keyless entry, and parking sensors. Infotainment features make every trip more fun with smart device integration, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Audi A4