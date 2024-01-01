$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Technik
2017 Audi Q5
2.0T quattro Technik
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
131,707KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WA1V2AFPXHA038264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,707 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Remote Keyless Entry, Climate Control, Park Assist, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels
This 2017 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 131,707 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0T quattro Technik. This advanced Technik trim sits at the top of the line with features like navigation, cooled seats, a sunroof, memory seats, blind spot detection, media storage, and a rear camera. This family friendly Q5 offers fun and comfort with heated seats, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, climate control, and parking sensors. Steering wheel audio controls help you stay focused on the road while using the MP3/CD player, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
This 2017 Audi Q5 is for sale today.
This Q5 tells the story of Audi and their dedication to excellent design. Every line, every angle, and every curve in the road tells you what you want to hear. The cabin becomes your new sanctuary at first sight. Even the headlights offer a look back into the window of your soul. For a vehicle that does more than move you, check out this Audi Q5.This SUV has 131,707 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0T quattro Technik. This advanced Technik trim sits at the top of the line with features like navigation, cooled seats, a sunroof, memory seats, blind spot detection, media storage, and a rear camera. This family friendly Q5 offers fun and comfort with heated seats, a power liftgate, remote keyless entry, climate control, and parking sensors. Steering wheel audio controls help you stay focused on the road while using the MP3/CD player, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Platinum 95,145 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X2 xDrive28i - Low Mileage 41,320 KM $31,498 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE COL-SENS LANE-KEEP HTD-SEATS 127,061 KM $20,498 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2017 Audi Q5