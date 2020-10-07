Menu
2017 BMW 3 Series

115,032 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Flynn Automotive

289-668-6744

330e iPerformance Sedan M-SPORT,HARMAN KARDON

330e iPerformance Sedan M-SPORT,HARMAN KARDON

Location

240 Bunting Rd, St. Catharines, ON L2M 3Y1

115,032KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6107682
  • Stock #: 182
  • VIN: WBA8E1C53HK895322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Electrify your ride! The 330e is the perfect car for someone seeking an efficient vehicle with sharp styling and the classic sporty driving experience of a BMW sports sedan. This plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four cylinder gas engine combined with an electric motor producing enough speed and tons of torque to deliver an engaging drive. It has the ability to get you to where you want to go using no gas at all! The intelligent regenerative braking will increase your electric mileage as you drive through the city allowing you to drive in full electric mode or under gas power with smooth transition between the two. This 330e is loaded with options including a M-Sport Package, Harman Kardon Sound, Premium Package Enhanced, Black Nappa Leather Interior with white contrast stitching, and more.

CarFax:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=cNUrT%2bbwqAFKHI0LTKDrTxh8DJBosocv

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

