2017 Buick Enclave
Leather
122,931KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8448621
- Stock #: D6835
- VIN: 5GAKRBKD1HJ287057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crimson Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,931 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Buick Enclave is for sale today.
The first thing you'll feel in this 2017 Enclave is a sense of openness and quietness. With it's low and away instrument panel, the Enclave keeps its controls easily within reach. Premium materials, leather-appointed seating, warm wood tones, and brushed chrome accents create a sophisticated interior while its three rows of first-class seating ensure you'll enjoy everything that the Enclave has to offer. This SUV has 122,931 kms. It's crimson red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Enclave's trim level is Leather. Our 2017 Enclave Leather features 8 way power adjustable leather front seats with driver memory settings, Buick IntelliLink with a 6.5 inch colour touchscreen display, bluetooth connectivity, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, rear camera and park assist, side blind zone alert, remote vehicle start and entry, HID headlights plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Nav Cam Bose P/gate Htd-s/w 8w-p/seat 7-pass Rear-ac Park-sens Tow Home-remote.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Simulated wood center console trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Multi-link rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Machined aluminum rims
Rear Leg Room: 934 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.7 L/100 km
IntelliLink
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,558 mm
Manual child safety locks
Wheelbase: 3,021 mm
Overall Length: 5,127 mm
AppLink
3rd Row Head Room: 959 mm
OnStar Guidance
Overall height: 1,785 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,263 L
Overall Width: 2,006 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,452 mm
Curb weight: 2,108 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
3 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
NAV CAM BOSE P/GATE HTD-S/W 8W-P/SEAT 7-PASS REAR-AC PARK-SENS TOW HOME-REMOTE
