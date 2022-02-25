2017 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 9 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8448621

Stock #: D6835

VIN: 5GAKRBKD1HJ287057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crimson Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,931 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Roof Rails Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Simulated wood center console trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/simulated wood shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Leather/genuine wood steering wheel trim 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Rear buckets Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Rear heat ducts with separate controls Machined aluminum rims Rear Leg Room: 934 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Tires: Width: 255 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,564 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.7 L/100 km IntelliLink 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,458 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,558 mm Manual child safety locks Wheelbase: 3,021 mm Overall Length: 5,127 mm AppLink 3rd Row Head Room: 959 mm OnStar Guidance Overall height: 1,785 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,263 L Overall Width: 2,006 mm Front Hip Room: 1,452 mm Curb weight: 2,108 kg Stability controll with anti-roll 3 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert NAV CAM BOSE P/GATE HTD-S/W 8W-P/SEAT 7-PASS REAR-AC PARK-SENS TOW HOME-REMOTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

