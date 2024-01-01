$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Essence
2017 Buick Encore
Essence
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,258KM
VIN KL4CJCSB9HB047998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,258 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Premium Audio, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Rear Camera
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2017 Buick Encore is for sale today.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. This SUV has 131,258 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Essence. The Encore Essence is one of Buick's top models and sees the addition of a sunroof, navigation, memory seats, a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
