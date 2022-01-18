Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Cadillac ATS

63,241 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac ATS

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD ** BACK CAM, HTD LEATH, AUTOSTART **

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac ATS

AWD ** BACK CAM, HTD LEATH, AUTOSTART **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1643126107
  2. 1643126107
  3. 1643126107
  4. 1643126107
  5. 1643126107
  6. 1643126107
  7. 1643126107
  8. 1643126107
  9. 1643126107
  10. 1643126107
  11. 1643126107
  12. 1643126107
  13. 1643126107
  14. 1643126107
  15. 1643126107
  16. 1643126107
  17. 1643126107
  18. 1643126107
  19. 1643126107
  20. 1643126107
  21. 1643126107
  22. 1643126107
  23. 1643126107
  24. 1643126107
  25. 1643126107
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,241KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143099
  • Stock #: 10519
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX4H0169756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10519
  • Mileage 63,241 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH * 2.0L TURBO, AUTO, AWD * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, TRUNK, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * AUX. & USB INPUT * REVERSE CAMERA * REMOTE START * ALLOY WHEELS *  INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 180,304 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 189,359 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke SV ...
 131,818 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory