2017 Cadillac ATS
Sedan Luxury
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
111,730KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9455176
- Stock #: D7782
- VIN: 1G6AH5SXXH0137997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,730 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Cadillac ATS Sedan is for sale today.
The ATS is an epitome of class, with a rare balance of power, control, and precision that delivers an exceptional drive thanks to its lightweight construction, excellent suspension, and powerful engine. The 2017 Cadillac ATS meets all the benchmarks for performance, features, and driving dynamics plus it emerges onto the market with a little more soul than any of its competitors. The nimble handling of the ATS celebrates where you came from, while its sophisticated nature hints at where you are going. This sedan has 111,730 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our ATS Sedan's trim level is Luxury. This Luxury Collection adds some pretty astounding features to the ATS, including leather seats, heated steering wheel, remote starter, backup camera, E-Z Key passive entry system, and the Cadillac CUE infotainment system with wi-fi and Apple CarPlay. Additional features include Bluetooth, OnStar, Bose premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette seats that are heated in front, a rear vision camera, projector headlights, remote keyless entry, LED taillights, premium alloy wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
