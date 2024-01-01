Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!</b> With its blend of luxury, power, and functionality, the Escalade is the perfect choice for those wanting to be pampered while driving down the road. This 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV blends exceptional performance and sophisticated style in a seamless design. This full-size SUV is at home on any road from the busy city streets to the remote country path. Refinement creates an eye-catching style that is also comfortable and safe to appeal to every kind of driver.This SUV has 90,280 kms. Its crystal white t;tuscan brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Escalade ESVs trim level is Platinum. The 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum ensures you have everything you need for the journey with a rear entertainment system and dual DVD screens that are independent of each other. Even the third row has its own DVD screen. Other features on this model include a power sunroof, illuminated door handles, power front seats, a cooled console, front cornering headlamps, and a Head-Up display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$366.87</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

90,280 KM

Details Description Features

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV

PLATINUM

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Contact Seller

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,280KM
VIN 1GYS4KKJ8HR261912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White T;tuscan Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 6049A
  • Mileage 90,280 KM

Vehicle Description

Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!



With its blend of luxury, power, and functionality, the Escalade is the perfect choice for those wanting to be pampered while driving down the road. This 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.



The 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV blends exceptional performance and sophisticated style in a seamless design. This full-size SUV is at home on any road from the busy city streets to the remote country path. Refinement creates an eye-catching style that is also comfortable and safe to appeal to every kind of driver.This SUV has 90,280 kms. It's crystal white t;tuscan brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Escalade ESV's trim level is Platinum. The 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum ensures you have everything you need for the journey with a rear entertainment system and dual DVD screens that are independent of each other. Even the third row has its own DVD screen. Other features on this model include a power sunroof, illuminated door handles, power front seats, a cooled console, front cornering headlamps, and a Head-Up display. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Rear Seat Entertainment, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Wireless Charging.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $366.87 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Heads Up Display| Rear Seat Entertainment| Leather Seats| Cooled Seats| Heated Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Wireless Charging| Android Auto| Apple CarPlay| Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brian Cullen Motors

Used 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV PLATINUM for sale in St Catharines, ON
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV PLATINUM 90,280 KM $42,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac ATS RWD for sale in St Catharines, ON
2014 Cadillac ATS RWD 184,007 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in St Catharines, ON
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 35,314 KM $26,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brian Cullen Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

833-977-XXXX

(click to show)

833-977-1235

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

Brian Cullen Motors

833-977-1235

Contact Seller
2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV