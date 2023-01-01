Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

58,598 KM

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Leather Moonroof Back Up Cam Premium Sound System

Location

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

58,598KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10388487
  • Stock #: 16480
  • VIN: 1GYKNARS1HZ323169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,598 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

