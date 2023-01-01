2017 Cadillac XT5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 8 , 5 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10388487

10388487 Stock #: 16480

16480 VIN: 1GYKNARS1HZ323169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze Dune Metallic

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 16480

Mileage 58,598 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.