2017 Cadillac XT5
V6 | Sunroof | Htd Leather | New Tires
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze Dune Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16480
- Mileage 58,598 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Cadillac XT5 Bronze Dune Metallic
*NEW TIRES*, *REMOTE START*, *NAVIGATION*, *BACK UP CAMERA + REAR SENSORS*, *HEATED LEATHER*, ABS brakes, *MINOR CARFAX CALL FOR DETAILS*, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Brake assist, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather Seating Surfaces w/Mini Perforated Inserts, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8" Multi-Spoke Aluminum.
3.6L V6 DI VVT FWD 8-Speed Automatic
Odometer is 60557 kilometers below market average!
Please reach out with any inquires and our sales team will be in touch. Six months NO payment loans are also available OAC* Our vehicles come standard with one key. If receive a secondary key, from the previous owner, it will be included. If you require an additional key we can purchase on your behalf during the sales process. Your safety is our top priority; we are following Municipal masking guidelines and have sanitation protocols in place. If you require any additional safeguards please reach out to our team.
Reviews:
* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention
Almost 20,000 Customers Served at Two Guys! Serving Niagara for over 30 years we are a true local family business. Longstanding members of UCDA & OMVIC. We also operate to the public a full SERVICE automobile garage with 5 class A mechanics. Please reach out to (905)684-7215 with any vehicle service needs. We also offer full detailing services. Please visit Two Guys Service Garage at 258 Bunting Road, St. Catharines. Two Guys customers receive our preferred labour rates!
