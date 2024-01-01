Menu
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist! If youre shopping in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment, the XT5 is worth a look. This 2017 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in St Catharines. The Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, the XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style.This low mileage SUV has just 71,283 kms. Its silver coast metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our XT5s trim level is Luxury. The XT5 Luxury comes with lots of upgraded features for luxury and safety like automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, and a sunroof. Additional features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats.

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

71,283KM
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Coast Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Leather Seats| Cooled Seats| Sunroof| Navigation| Lane Keep Assist| Blind Spot Detection| Heated Seats| Memory Seats| Heated Steering Wheel| Apple CarPlay| Android Auto| Power Tailgate| Premium Audio| 4G Wi-Fi| Wireless Charging| Remote Start

