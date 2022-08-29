Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

87,549 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
AWD Leather Panorama Roof Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

87,549KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9291274
  • Stock #: 16015
  • VIN: 1GYKNDRS5HZ211590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16015
  • Mileage 87,549 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

