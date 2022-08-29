$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
AWD Leather Panorama Roof Back Up Camera
Location
87,549KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
