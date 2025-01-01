Menu
2017 Chevrolet Bolt

130,123 KM

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing
12860111

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
130,123KM
VIN 1G1FX6S05H4154285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,123 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier is a standout electric vehicle with a stylish gray exterior thats complemented by its efficient Front-Wheel Drive FWD and smooth automatic transmission. This sedan promises excellent handling and a dynamic driving experience.
The Bolt EV Premiers exterior shines with alloy wheels and sleek lines, turning heads wherever it goes. The interior is thoughtfully designed for comfort and style, featuring heated front and rear seats, a leather steering wheel, and high-quality materials that create a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere.
When it comes to technology and safety, this Bolt EV Premier is well-equipped, offering a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot. The vehicle also comes with advanced safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and keyless entry for improved daily driving. Youll enjoy the ease of remote start and the convenience of a satellite radio for those long journeys.
Whether youre a city commuter seeking efficiency and style, or an eco-conscious driver looking to reduce your carbon footprint, the Chevy Bolt EV Premier is an excellent choice. Contact us today to learn more and take this remarkable sedan for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

