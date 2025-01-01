$16,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier 5dr HB Premier
2017 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier 5dr HB Premier
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,123 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier is a standout electric vehicle with a stylish gray exterior thats complemented by its efficient Front-Wheel Drive FWD and smooth automatic transmission. This sedan promises excellent handling and a dynamic driving experience.
The Bolt EV Premiers exterior shines with alloy wheels and sleek lines, turning heads wherever it goes. The interior is thoughtfully designed for comfort and style, featuring heated front and rear seats, a leather steering wheel, and high-quality materials that create a welcoming and sophisticated atmosphere.
When it comes to technology and safety, this Bolt EV Premier is well-equipped, offering a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, smart device integration, and a convenient Wi-Fi hotspot. The vehicle also comes with advanced safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and keyless entry for improved daily driving. Youll enjoy the ease of remote start and the convenience of a satellite radio for those long journeys.
Whether youre a city commuter seeking efficiency and style, or an eco-conscious driver looking to reduce your carbon footprint, the Chevy Bolt EV Premier is an excellent choice. Contact us today to learn more and take this remarkable sedan for a test drive!
