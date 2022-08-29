$30,998+ tax & licensing
$30,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
123,074KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9241966
- Stock #: D7588
- VIN: 1GCHTDEN7H1261928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 123,074 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This Chevy Colorado is the most capable mid-size pickup truck Chevy has ever built. It may be in the shadow of its big brother, the Silverado, but that doesn't mean it's not a serious truck. It can get the job done in comfort and style. It's perfect if you want a real pickup truck, but don't want to deal with the lane-hogging size or sub-par fuel efficiency of a full-size pickup. Not to mention it's the best looking mid-size pickup on the market! This 4X4 pickup has 123,074 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. The Z71 packs this Colorado with features that make it better both on the worksite and on the street. Features include off-road suspension, an automatic locking rear differential, all-terrain tires, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate that makes it easier to open and close, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2