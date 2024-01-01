$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Sedan LT Diesel (Automatic)
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Sedan LT Diesel (Automatic)
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,392KM
VIN 1G1BH5SEXH7245407
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,392 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
