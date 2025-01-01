2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$11,990+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT - a compact car that delivers big on comfort, convenience, and connectivity.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Backup camera for easy parking
- Sirius satellite radio for endless entertainment
- Heated seats to keep you cozy on chilly days
- Sunroof/moonroof for an open-air experience
- OnStar for safety and security on the go
- Remote Start
This Cruze LT is designed to make your life easier. The backup camera takes the stress out of parking, while the TPMS ensures your tires are properly inflated for a smooth, safe ride. Enjoy your favorite music or podcasts through the Sirius satellite radio, and stay connected with OnStar's suite of services. And on cold mornings, simply press a button to warm up the driver and passenger seats. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway, the 2017 Cruze LT delivers the perfect blend of practicality and pampering.
This Cruze LT is the ideal companion for busy professionals, young families, and anyone who wants a compact car that doesn't compromise on features. With its sleek styling, impressive technology, and comfortable interior, the 2017 Chevy Cruze LT will elevate your driving experience and make every trip a pleasure.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
