2017 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT | APPLE CAR PLAY | BLUETOOTH | B.U. CAM & MORE

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT | APPLE CAR PLAY | BLUETOOTH | B.U. CAM & MORE

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

905-688-9786

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,521KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4491759
  • Stock #: Janessa
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM3H7113198
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT has just hit the Momo Cars lot. It is powered by a fuel efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and features a black cloth interior that includes heated front seats, climate control, remote start, back up camera, bluetooth, power windows, power door locks, and power adjustable side mirrors. Listen to music with Bluetooth audio streaming, auxiliary audio jack, AM/FM all controlled through the 7-inch touch screen display and mounted audio controls on the steering wheel. Plug in your compatible smart phone through the USB port for Apple Carplay and Android Auto projection and safely take hands free phone calls with Bluetooth phone integration. Meet Janessa! Come and see her today at Momo Cars!

 

Financing rates starting at 4.99% OAC.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Momo Cars

Momo Cars

108A Geneva St, St. Catharines, ON L2R 4N2

