Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

166,999 KM

Details Description Features

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

905-688-8822

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier ** LANE WARN, COLLIDE ALERT **

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier ** LANE WARN, COLLIDE ALERT **

Location

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

  1. 1663357472
  2. 1663357472
  3. 1663357472
  4. 1663357472
  5. 1663357472
  6. 1663357472
  7. 1663357472
  8. 1663357472
  9. 1663357507
  10. 1663357508
  11. 1663357508
  12. 1663357508
  13. 1663357508
  14. 1663357507
  15. 1663357508
  16. 1663357508
  17. 1663357544
  18. 1663357545
  19. 1663357545
  20. 1663357545
  21. 1663357545
  22. 1663357545
  23. 1663357545
  24. 1663357545
  25. 1663357545
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

166,999KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9064393
  • VIN: 3G1BF6SM7HS524852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,999 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED LEATHER SEATS * NAVIGATION * REVERSE CAMERA * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * HEATED STEERING WHEEL * REMOTE START * SUNROOF * 1.4L 4 CYL., AUTO, PREMIER * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, SUNROOF & KEYLESS ENTRY * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * 18" ALLOY WHEELS *
INCLUDES SAFETY CERTIFICATION, OIL CHANGE, AND 60 DAY/4000 KM POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE ($1000.00 TOTAL MAX. CLAIM LIMIT) * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FINANCING FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES FROM GOOD CREDIT TO BAD CREDIT * VIEW THIS VEHICLE AND LEARN MORE ABOUT OUR CAR LOT AT WWW.CERTIFIEDCARS4U.COM * USED CARS, USED TRUCKS AND USED SUVS * SERVICING THE NIAGARA REGION * ST. CATHARINE'S, NIAGARA FALLS, WELLAND, PORT COLBORNE, HAMILTON AND BEYOND * WE CARRY CHEVROLET, FORD, GMC, PONTIAC, BUICK, OLDSMOBILE, CADILLAC, DODGE, CHRYSLER, SATURN, MAZDA, TOYOTA, HONDA, BMW, AUDI, MERCEDES BENZ, NISSAN AND HYUNDAI * HUGE INVENTORY OF UP TO 100 VEHICLES *

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

2010 Jeep Liberty Sp...
 182,219 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer S...
 131,818 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 87,557 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

Certified Affordable Cars Inc.

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

Call Dealer

905-688-XXXX

(click to show)

905-688-8822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory