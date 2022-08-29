Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

156,565 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

RS | Sunroof | New Tires | Auto | Local Trade |

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

RS | Sunroof | New Tires | Auto | Local Trade |

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

156,565KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9095980
  • Stock #: 15955
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM7H7213157

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15955
  • Mileage 156,565 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

