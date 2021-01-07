2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Exterior Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 55 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Garage door transmitter Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7 Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment Dual reverse tilt mirrors Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Head Room: 1,039 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 996 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.3 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,387 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg Wheelbase: 2,858 mm Fuel Capacity: 71 L Overall height: 1,684 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm Stability control with anti-roll control SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Length: 4,770 mm Overall Width: 1,842 mm Power child safety locks Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Mobile hotspot internet access Curb weight: 1,818 kg Integrated satellite communications Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,804 L Chevrolet MyLink Touch AppLink Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port AWD LEATH CAM P/SEATS MEM HS P/GATE

