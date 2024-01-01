$19,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn Premier w-2LZ Leather Sunroof Navigation
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn Premier w-2LZ Leather Sunroof Navigation
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
85,657KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZH5SX0HF280284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16832
- Mileage 85,657 KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
2017 Chevrolet Malibu