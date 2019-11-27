169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 120195 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Malibu's trim level is 1LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen w/ Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Apple-play 8w-p/seat Mylink 17 -al.
