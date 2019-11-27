Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,195KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4381110
  • Stock #: D3745
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5STXHF128860
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CAM APPLE-PLAY 8W-P/SEAT MYLINK 17 -AL!

This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.

This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu has a very spacious interior carefully tailored to your needs and the needs of your passengers. An intuitive center console puts controls exactly where you need them, while its built-in USB ports and an bluetooth connectivity offer plenty of options for keeping your compatible devices connected at all times. The interior has more rear-seat legroom than ever before, while the materials and overall interior and exterior design lend an upscale look. This sedan has 120195 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Malibu's trim level is 1LT. This upgraded Malibu LT comes with larger, more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen w/ Chevrolet MyLink Radio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay plus bluetooth streaming audio, teen driver technology, a rear vision camera plus SiriusXM radio, an 8 way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cam Apple-play 8w-p/seat Mylink 17 -al.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Powertrain
  • Turbo
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Manual front air conditioning
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Light
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Wheel Width: 8
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Power remote trunk release
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Rear door type: Trunk
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Turn signal in mirrors
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Electric power steering
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Rear Leg Room: 968 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.5 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 49 L
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Head Room: 953 mm
  • Front Head Room: 993 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
  • Overall Width: 1,854 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 447 L
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,450 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,374 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,356 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,923 mm
  • Chevrolet MyLink
  • Overall height: 1,463 mm
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Wheelbase: 2,830 mm
  • Integrated satellite communications
  • Curb weight: 1,418 kg
  • Cloth dash trim
  • Leatherette/metal-look center console trim
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 1 USB port
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • CAM APPLE-PLAY 8W-P/SEAT MYLINK 17 -AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2018 GMC Acadia SLT
 32,635 KM
$33,498 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE
 31,417 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 30,964 KM
$14,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message