2017 Chevrolet Malibu

78,742 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

St. Catharines Mazda

905-684-6318

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

St. Catharines Mazda

161 Scott St, St Catharines, ON L2N 1H3

905-684-6318

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5344163
  • Stock #: 20-5143a
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST2HF139061
Sale Price

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

78,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,742 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, low km's and just arrived!

All of our pre-owned vehicles here at St. Catharines Mazda go through Mechanical Reconditioning, Cosmetic Reconditioning, Executive detailing!

We do business a little different at St Catharines Mazda. In our opinion, the Ministry of Transportation Ontario standards do not meet our standards. If a vehicles critical safety component areas such as brakes, rotors or tires barely pass M.T.O. standards, they DO NOT pass our standards. We will replace those brake pads or rotors or tires because we believe we should. Not because we have to. We complete a lube, oil and filter on every retail used vehicle we sell if the last recorded L.O.F. was out side our acceptable 2 month window. We do this because we care. A lube, oil and filter is not part of the M.T.O. safety requirement.

You can finance this vehicle with us. We are affiliated with most of the major banks that lend at prime and non prime rates. Purchase your vehicle here. Sign up all your paperwork here at time of delivery and drive out 30 minutes later with your special vehicle.

 We are located in St Catharines, Ontario. Only 10 minutes from Grimsby and Niagara Falls, 20 minutes from Hamilton and Fort Erie, 30 minutes from Burlington, Welland and upper Hamilton, 40 minutes from Oakville and Ancaster and Brantford, 50 minutes from Mississauga, Georgetown, Milton, Dundas, Haldimand and Toronto, 1 hr from Brampton and Vaughan, 1 and a half hours from Kitchener, Stratford and Woodstock.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

