2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502393X
- Mileage 169,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Tackle any terrain in comfort and style with this well-equipped 4WD truck featuring a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission with Overdrive. Inside, you'll find a Jet Black Cloth Interior with a 40/20/40 front split bench seat and colour-keyed carpeting with durable vinyl floor mats perfect for work or play.
Tech and convenience features include an 8" colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth for phone, SiriusXM radio, CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system, and a 4.2" driver info display to keep everything at your fingertips.
Stay safe and in control with 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, dual front and side impact airbags, and an Exterior Rear Vision Camera. Plus, youll appreciate the OnStar Guidance System, including 4G LTE connectivity and a 6-month guidance plan.
Other highlights:
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Body-colour mirrors, door handles, and bodyside mouldings
Remote keyless entry & remote locking tailgate
High-intensity discharge headlights & deep-tinted glass
Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/cruise controls
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat for added versatility
Manual tilt steering wheel column
Alloy wheels & rear wheelhouse liners
Whether you're headed to a job site or out for the weekend, this truck has the performance, technology, and comfort to get you there and back with ease.
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
