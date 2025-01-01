2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Tackle any terrain in comfort and style with this well-equipped 4WD truck featuring a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission with Overdrive. Inside, you'll find a Jet Black Cloth Interior with a 40/20/40 front split bench seat and colour-keyed carpeting with durable vinyl floor mats perfect for work or play.<br /> <br /> Tech and convenience features include an 8" colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth for phone, SiriusXM radio, CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system, and a 4.2" driver info display to keep everything at your fingertips.<br /> <br /> Stay safe and in control with 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, dual front and side impact airbags, and an Exterior Rear Vision Camera. Plus, youll appreciate the OnStar Guidance System, including 4G LTE connectivity and a 6-month guidance plan.<br /> <br /> Other highlights:<br /> <br /> EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate<br /> Body-colour mirrors, door handles, and bodyside mouldings<br /> Remote keyless entry & remote locking tailgate<br /> High-intensity discharge headlights & deep-tinted glass<br /> Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/cruise controls<br /> Rear 60/40 folding bench seat for added versatility<br /> Manual tilt steering wheel column<br /> Alloy wheels & rear wheelhouse liners<br /> <br /> Whether you're headed to a job site or out for the weekend, this truck has the performance, technology, and comfort to get you there and back with ease.</p> <p></p> <p>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

169,017 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Watch This Vehicle
12398544

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 12398544
  2. 12398544
  3. 12398544
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC5HG321168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502393X
  • Mileage 169,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Tackle any terrain in comfort and style with this well-equipped 4WD truck featuring a 6-Speed Automatic Electronic Transmission with Overdrive. Inside, you'll find a Jet Black Cloth Interior with a 40/20/40 front split bench seat and colour-keyed carpeting with durable vinyl floor mats perfect for work or play.



Tech and convenience features include an 8" colour touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, Bluetooth for phone, SiriusXM radio, CD/MP3 player, 6-speaker audio system, and a 4.2" driver info display to keep everything at your fingertips.



Stay safe and in control with 4-wheel disc brakes, ABS, Electronic Stability Control, traction control, dual front and side impact airbags, and an Exterior Rear Vision Camera. Plus, youll appreciate the OnStar Guidance System, including 4G LTE connectivity and a 6-month guidance plan.



Other highlights:



EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate

Body-colour mirrors, door handles, and bodyside mouldings

Remote keyless entry & remote locking tailgate

High-intensity discharge headlights & deep-tinted glass

Leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio/cruise controls

Rear 60/40 folding bench seat for added versatility

Manual tilt steering wheel column

Alloy wheels & rear wheelhouse liners



Whether you're headed to a job site or out for the weekend, this truck has the performance, technology, and comfort to get you there and back with ease.




VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XSE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR for sale in St Catharines, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XSE CARPLAY | MOONROOF | LEATHER INTERIOR 86,306 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XLT SELLING AS-IS!!! for sale in St Catharines, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XLT SELLING AS-IS!!! 163,606 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT XTR PACKAGE 374,837 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500