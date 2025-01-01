$21,988+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS Crew Cab Short Box 4-Wheel Drive LS
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$21,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,002 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Crew Cab Short Box 44, presented in a captivating black, offers a dynamic driving experience with its robust 5.3L V8 engine and dependable 4-wheel drive. Known for its sturdy handling, this truck is ready to tackle any terrain with confidence.
The exterior of the Silverado is commanding and stylish, crafted for both functionality and aesthetics. Its imposing frame and sleek body lines ensure it stands out on the road. Inside, the truck is both comfortable and practical, featuring power windows and cruise control for a seamless driving experience. With heated mirrors, navigating through winter conditions is made easier.
Safety is a top priority in this Silverado. It comes equipped with modern technological features that provide peace of mind on every journey. The trucks comprehensive safety package ensures that drivers can tackle any trip with confidence.
Whether youre a tradesperson in need of a reliable workhorse, or someone seeking an adventurous companion for road trips, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is the ideal choice. We invite you to contact the dealership for more details or to schedule a test drive. Experience the power and versatility this vehicle has to offer.
Vehicle Features
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235