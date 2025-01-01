Menu
The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Crew Cab Short Box 44, presented in a captivating black, offers a dynamic driving experience with its robust 5.3L V8 engine and dependable 4-wheel drive. Known for its sturdy handling, this truck is ready to tackle any terrain with confidence. The exterior of the Silverado is commanding and stylish, crafted for both functionality and aesthetics. Its imposing frame and sleek body lines ensure it stands out on the road. Inside, the truck is both comfortable and practical, featuring power windows and cruise control for a seamless driving experience. With heated mirrors, navigating through winter conditions is made easier. Safety is a top priority in this Silverado. It comes equipped with modern technological features that provide peace of mind on every journey. The trucks comprehensive safety package ensures that drivers can tackle any trip with confidence. Whether youre a tradesperson in need of a reliable workhorse, or someone seeking an adventurous companion for road trips, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is the ideal choice. We invite you to contact the dealership for more details or to schedule a test drive. Experience the power and versatility this vehicle has to offer.

Location

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,002 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS Crew Cab Short Box 44, presented in a captivating black, offers a dynamic driving experience with its robust 5.3L V8 engine and dependable 4-wheel drive. Known for its sturdy handling, this truck is ready to tackle any terrain with confidence.
The exterior of the Silverado is commanding and stylish, crafted for both functionality and aesthetics. Its imposing frame and sleek body lines ensure it stands out on the road. Inside, the truck is both comfortable and practical, featuring power windows and cruise control for a seamless driving experience. With heated mirrors, navigating through winter conditions is made easier.
Safety is a top priority in this Silverado. It comes equipped with modern technological features that provide peace of mind on every journey. The trucks comprehensive safety package ensures that drivers can tackle any trip with confidence.
Whether youre a tradesperson in need of a reliable workhorse, or someone seeking an adventurous companion for road trips, the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS is the ideal choice. We invite you to contact the dealership for more details or to schedule a test drive. Experience the power and versatility this vehicle has to offer.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brian Cullen Motors

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500