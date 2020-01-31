Z71 RALLY-1 EDITION, 7 TOUCH SREEN, CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 WHEELS, TOW PACKAGE







This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.



This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Double Cab pickup has 58,002 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom comes with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, CornerStep rear bumper, power windows and power locks, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Rally-1 Edition 7 -touch Climate 20 -wheels Tow.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/







***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***



CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o

Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension

Short and long arm front suspension

Suspension class: HD Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features 4 door

Automatic locking hubs

Vinyl Floor Covering

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Rear bench

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Passenger vanity mirrors

Fold-up cushion rear seats

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Auxilliary engine cooler

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Wheel Diameter: 20

Wheel Width: 9

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Fuel Capacity: 98 L

Rear Head Room: 983 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 275 mm

Wheelbase: 3,645 mm

Rear Leg Room: 879 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Overall Width: 2,032 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg

AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio

Overall height: 1,877 mm

Chevrolet MyLink

Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink

Overall Length: 5,842 mm

Front Head Room: 1,087 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm

Manual child safety locks

Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s

Curb weight: 2,373 kg

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Stability controll with anti-roll

2 USB ports

High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

Z71 RALLY-1 EDITION 7 -TOUCH CLIMATE 20 -WHEELS TOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.