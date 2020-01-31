Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Z71 RALLY-1 TOW

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom Z71 RALLY-1 TOW

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$31,498

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,002KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4637916
  • Stock #: D3975
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC8HZ171467
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Z71 RALLY-1 EDITION, 7 TOUCH SREEN, CLIMATE CONTROL, 20 WHEELS, TOW PACKAGE



This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.

This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Double Cab pickup has 58,002 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. This Silverado 1500 Custom comes with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with Chevy Mylink radio, bluetooth audio streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, air conditioning to keep you cool on hot summer days, CornerStep rear bumper, power windows and power locks, cruise control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Z71 Rally-1 Edition 7 -touch Climate 20 -wheels Tow.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Overhead console: Mini
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Leaf rear spring
  • Rigid axle rear suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Leaf rear suspension
  • Short and long arm front suspension
  • Suspension class: HD
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
  • Manual front air conditioning
Seating
  • Front split-bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Vinyl Floor Covering
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Rear bench
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • Rear door type: Tailgate
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Passenger vanity mirrors
  • Fold-up cushion rear seats
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Wheel Diameter: 20
  • Wheel Width: 9
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,671 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 20.0"
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 98 L
  • Rear Head Room: 983 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 275 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Overall Width: 2,032 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
  • AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
  • Overall height: 1,877 mm
  • Chevrolet MyLink
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Overall Length: 5,842 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,675 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,530 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s
  • Curb weight: 2,373 kg
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • 2 USB ports
  • High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
  • Z71 RALLY-1 EDITION 7 -TOUCH CLIMATE 20 -WHEELS TOW

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2005 Nissan Altima 3...
 198,429 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 145,105 KM
$11,198 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 74,085 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message