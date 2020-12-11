2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Overhead console: Mini Power Options Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: HD Comfort Manual front air conditioning Seating Front split-bench

Additional Features Front Reading Lights Automatic locking hubs Vinyl Floor Covering Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Passenger vanity mirrors Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Audio system memory card slot Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific 1st row curtain head airbags Painted steel rims Clock: In-radio display Black grille w/chrome surround Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 255 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 129 L Urethane shift knob trim Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg Overall height: 1,875 mm Front Head Room: 1,077 mm Wheelbase: 3,378 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s Overall Length: 5,700 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll 2 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights 4.3L 4X4 8 -BOX Curb weight: 2,244 kg

