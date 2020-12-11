This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is WT. This full size Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent standard equipment that includes a 4.2 inch colour audio display with USB ports, power door locks, electronic cruise control and air conditioning as part of its interior features. Additionally, this work truck also gives you StabiliTrak, 17 inch wheels, a locking tailgate and a tire pressure monitoring system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4.3l 4x4 8 -box.
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Overhead console: Mini
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Manual front air conditioning
Front split-bench
Front Reading Lights
Automatic locking hubs
Vinyl Floor Covering
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Passenger vanity mirrors
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Audio system memory card slot
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
1st row curtain head airbags
Painted steel rims
Clock: In-radio display
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 129 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Shoulder Room: 1,676 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,130 kg
Overall height: 1,875 mm
Front Head Room: 1,077 mm
Wheelbase: 3,378 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s
Overall Length: 5,700 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
4.3L 4X4 8 -BOX
Curb weight: 2,244 kg
