Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today. <br> <br>Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and thats no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,711 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 F OHV 16V engine. <br> <br> Our Silverado 2500HDs trim level is WT. WT stands for Work Truck and this 2500HD is one of the hardest working trucks on the road. It comes with features like a heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential, a corner step rear bumper, recovery hooks, tailgate and bed rail protection caps, an AM/FM stereo with a 4.2 inch color display, a USB port, and aux jack, cruise control, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

136,711 KM

Details Description

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,711KM
Used
VIN 1GC2KUEG5HZ227255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control

This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.

Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,711 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 F OHV 16V engine.

Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is WT. WT stands for Work Truck and this 2500HD is one of the hardest working trucks on the road. It comes with features like a heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential, a corner step rear bumper, recovery hooks, tailgate and bed rail protection caps, an AM/FM stereo with a 4.2 inch color display, a USB port, and aux jack, cruise control, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC 360-CAM BLIND-SPOT ROOF for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4MATIC 360-CAM BLIND-SPOT ROOF 55,237 KM $44,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES LEATH HTD-SW ROOF ADAP-CC for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES LEATH HTD-SW ROOF ADAP-CC 136,090 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Lincoln MKC AWD SELECT for sale in St. Catharines, ON
2019 Lincoln MKC AWD SELECT 74,450 KM $27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500