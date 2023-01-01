$29,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
136,711KM
Used
VIN 1GC2KUEG5HZ227255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,711 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control
This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. Chevy trucks have a track record of capability and dependability and that's no different in this heavy duty pickup. It can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. This truck demands respect wherever it goes with a powerful engine and a rugged style. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 136,711 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L V8 F OHV 16V engine.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is WT. WT stands for Work Truck and this 2500HD is one of the hardest working trucks on the road. It comes with features like a heavy-duty automatic locking rear differential, a corner step rear bumper, recovery hooks, tailgate and bed rail protection caps, an AM/FM stereo with a 4.2 inch color display, a USB port, and aux jack, cruise control, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500