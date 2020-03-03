2017 Chevrolet Traverse

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AS Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Width: 7.5

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Four 12V DC power outlets

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

60-40 Third Row Seat

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Black grille w/chrome surround

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm

Fuel Capacity: 83 L

Front Head Room: 1,026 mm

Rear Leg Room: 935 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 16.0 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km

Wheelbase: 3,020 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Gross vehicle weight: 2,930 kg

Overall Width: 1,994 mm

Overall height: 1,775 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,473 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Rear Hip Room: 1,468 mm

Overall Length: 5,174 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm

Max cargo capacity: 3,293 L

Curb weight: 2,248 kg

OnStar Guidance

Stability controll with anti-roll

OnStar RemoteLink

Halogen aero-composite headlights

3 USB ports

AWD CAM TOUCH 8-PASS REAR-AC BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.