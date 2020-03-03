Menu
2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

2017 Chevrolet Traverse

LS

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,583KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4689636
  • Stock #: D4018
  • VIN: 1GNKVFED9HJ104718
Exterior Colour
Blue Velvet
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD CAM TOUCH 8-PASS REAR-AC BT!

This 2017 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.

Filled with plenty of amenities and style, the 2017 Traverse is a SUV designed for everyone. The ingenious Smart Slide second-row seating allows easy access to the third row and the sliding armrest with storage compartment is perfect for all of the little extras in life. So whether it's the day-to-day commute or the next weekend getaway, this 2017 Chrevrolet Traverse adapts to you and your lifestyle. This SUV has 56,583 kms. It's blue velvet in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Traverse's trim level is LS. This Chevrolet Traverse LS come with 17 inch wheels, 6.5 inch colour touch screen display, SiriusXM, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows, stabilitrak and it even comes with a build in rear vision camera to help assist when backing into a tight parking spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Touch 8-pass Rear-ac Bt.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Tires: Speed Rating: S
  • Type of tires: AS
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Front and rear reading lights
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 83 L
  • Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 935 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 16.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,549 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.9 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 3,020 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,930 kg
  • Overall Width: 1,994 mm
  • Overall height: 1,775 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,473 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,468 mm
  • Overall Length: 5,174 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,562 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 3,293 L
  • Curb weight: 2,248 kg
  • OnStar Guidance
  • Stability controll with anti-roll
  • OnStar RemoteLink
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights
  • 3 USB ports
  • AWD CAM TOUCH 8-PASS REAR-AC BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

