2017 Dodge Challenger

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Aluminum center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Type of tires: Performance AS Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm front suspension Suspension class: Touring Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Rear door type: Trunk Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Aluminum dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 70 L Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 998 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 12.4 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 942 mm Front Hip Room: 1,405 mm AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,214 mm Rear Leg Room: 841 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,245 kg Curb weight: 1,766 kg Wheelbase: 2,951 mm Overall Width: 1,923 mm Overall height: 1,461 mm Overall Length: 5,027 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port 2dr Cpe SXT

