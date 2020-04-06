2017 Dodge Durango

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Profile: 50

Tires: Speed Rating: T Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY

Split rear bench Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Short and long arm front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Trim Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim

Black grille w/body-colour surround Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Garage door transmitter

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Width: 8

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

50-50 Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Audio system memory card slot

Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors

Tumble forward rear seats

Turn signal in mirrors

Simulated wood dash trim

Simulated wood door trim

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

AC power outlet: 1

Driver knee airbags

Video Monitor Location: Front

Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Electric power steering

Memorized Settings including audio

Wheel Diameter: 20

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

UConnect wireless connectivity

Clock: In-radio display

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Diameter of tires: 20.0"

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km

3rd Row Leg Room: 800 mm

Fuel Capacity: 93 L

Rear Leg Room: 981 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,481 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg

Front Head Room: 1,013 mm

Rear Head Room: 1,011 mm

Black aluminum rims

Overall height: 1,801 mm

Overall Length: 5,110 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,486 mm

Manual child safety locks

Front Leg Room: 1,025 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,088 mm

Wheelbase: 3,042 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,449 mm

Overall Width: 1,924 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,393 L

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,281 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,423 mm

Curb weight: 2,262 kg

AppLink

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen aero-composite headlights

2 USB ports

Rear reverse sensing system

AWD LEATH CAM P/SEATS 4X-HS 8.4 -TOUCH 20 -AL

