2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 4DR WGN CREW STOW-N-GO

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 4DR WGN CREW STOW-N-GO

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4455945
  • Stock #: D3809
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG3HR630172
Exterior Colour
Granite
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
4 DOOR WAGON, CREW TRIM, STOW-N-GO SEATING, POWER GROUP, ALLOY RIMS



This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.

This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This van has 47600 kms. It's granite in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew. You and your passengers will love this Grand Caravan Crew. It comes with tri-zone automatic climate control, an electronic vehicle information center, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third-row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, power windows, power locks, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 4dr Wgn Crew.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG3HR630172.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Fixed antenna
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Auxilliary engine cooler
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Tumble forward rear seats
  • 60-40 Third Row Seat
  • Simulated wood dash trim
  • Simulated wood door trim
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Rear captain chairs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Sliding
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Overall height: 1,725 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,034 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 75 L
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 999 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 963 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 830 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
  • Wheelbase: 3,078 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 4,072 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,151 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,998 mm
  • Front Head Room: 1,012 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,619 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,628 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,485 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,238 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 13.7 L/100 km
  • Curb weight: 2,050 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,628 mm
  • 4dr Wgn Crew

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

