2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,980 KM

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

CVP/SXT AFFORDABLE VAN WITH LESS THAN 85,000 KM'S!!!

CVP/SXT AFFORDABLE VAN WITH LESS THAN 85,000 KM'S!!!

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

80,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 40-47X
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8HR702115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 80,980 KM

Vehicle Description




Are You Looking For An Affordable Van?



Come Take A Closer Look At This Great Opportunity Brought To You By AutoIQ!



REVIEW: It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. Standard on every Grand Caravan, they transform from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode with little effort required - Edmunds.COM



Call or Click today to arrange a Test Drive. Or Buy On-Line! We can manage everything via phone and internet. No need to come to the Dealership!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles









Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

